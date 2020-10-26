It was a Great Night with Tracy Byrd at the Oil Palace

Folks, a concert, yes, LIVE music was in East Texas this weekend. Tracy Byrd stopped by the Oil Palace Saturday night, October 24 and the 200 or so East Texans in attendance, socially distanced, of course, got a fantastic two hour show.

To kick off the night, the Toman Brothers opened things up to get the dance floor warmed up. If you're unfamiliar with the Toman Brothers, they were the band for Gary Stewart. Of course we got several Gary Stewart covers along with many other traditional country tunes. A couple of classic rock tunes thrown in and it was a great opening act.

After the Toman Brothers great opening set, I got the privilege of taking the stage and introducing Tracy Bryd to the Oil Palace attendees. Tracy delivered a show that could've come straight from the 90's. His voice was on point and the hits flowed with ease.

When I say hits, "Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous," "Don't Take Her She's All I've Got," "Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo," "I'm From the Country," "Drinkin' Bone," "Watermelon Crawl," "Keeper of the Stars," and so many more. Tracy even took some time to give us some Merle, George Strait, Eagles and many more all time favorites.

Due to copyright laws, I can't post the music performances from the show, which is really unfortunate because they were all great. So check out the videos of Tracy's hits below. After listening to those, check out the photo gallery of the night at the bottom.