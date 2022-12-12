Music Icon Janet Jackson Announces 2023 Texas Tour Dates

Ms. Jackson is back and coming to a Texas city near you in 2023!

Huge concert news as the five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ Inductee, Janet Jackson, has announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”

The “Together Again” Tour will offer everyone the long-awaited chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment.

Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 180 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture.

In 2019, she was inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside her brothers.

In that same year her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis” closed out to record breaking ticket sales with only 18 dates. . Her critically acclaimed and award winning documentary “Janet Jackson.” brought in over 20 million viewers in one week.

The tour will also spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums: 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, and 30 years of “janet”, featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.

In addition, 3x-Grammy Award winning recording artist and Fast and Furious actor, Ludacris will join Jackson on tour across all dates as a special guest.

Janet Jackson's Together Again tour will make a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX, on Friday, June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, TX, on Saturday, June 3, and Moody Center in Austin, TX, on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, December 16 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

