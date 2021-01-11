It’s A Southern Thing – Which Severe Weather Personality Are You

Usually when we speak of severe weather in East Texas, we're talking about a tornado. For East Texas yesterday (January 11), severe weather talk was of snow. Anywhere from three to eight inches of snow fell across the area. It was super pretty anywhere you looked.

During yesterday's snow, which weather personality were you? Did you just stay inside in the warmth and admire the snow from your window? Did you get all bundled up and head outside to build a snowman? Did you head outside with your makeshift sled and slide down a hill? However you enjoyed yesterday, I hope you had a great time.

There are many other severe weather personalities out there. Personally, I have two. The looking outside and trying to figure out which cloud it is and the guy on the porch not worrying about the storm that is brewing. I remember growing up, my mom was the "take a shower before or after the storm" and "unplug anything we won't be using" personality. I've got a couple of friends that are the sitting on the couch thinking they're better than the weather man persona.

When the dude starts naming off snowmageddon, snowpocalypse and snow death, that got me rolling.

But also remember, when those warnings start sounding, you gotta get to...

