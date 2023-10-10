Much Loved ‘Ted Lasso’ Star is Bringing His Comedy Show to Texas

Brett Goldstein, best known most recently for his stellar portrayal of Roy Kent in the extraordinarily popular Apple TV+ Show 'Ted Lasso' is coming to Texas.

'He's here, he's there...he's every...[um], where.' Well, you may know the missing piece there. But although the character of Roy Kent is a part of iconic TV history at this point (well, as far as we know), Brett Goldstein is continuing to entertain in ways he's been doing for years.

I was yesterday years old when I learned that Brett Goldstein also does stand-up comedy. As one of the many who absolutely fell in love with 'Ted Lasso,' including the character of Roy, I regret not knowing this before. At the same time, that means I'm EXTRA looking forward to the chance to see him on stage in Houston, Texas.

Brett Goldstein is making one stop in Sugar Land, Texas to share his stand-up comedy with the Lone Star State.

According to a story shared by KHOU out of Houston, Texas, Goldstein is bringing "his 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' comedy tour to the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Dec. 7."

The show is open to people 15 years of age or older and begins at 8 p.m. Presale started today and general ticket sales will start at 10 a.m. this Friday, October 13. Some of his shows around the country have already sold out.

General sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. Head over to BrettGoldsteinTour.com for more info, or if you'd like to buy tickets to the show.

10 Texas College and Universities Offering the Best Value Here is a look at the colleges and universities in the state of Texas that are offering the best value for your money. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Five Area Codes You Should Never Answer if You Live in Texas Wherever you live in Texas, chances are very high you hate spam calls. But did you know that there are five area codes you should never answer? These are area codes that are notoriously spam callers.