Jake Owen Returned to a Familiar Spot for Proposal to Erica Hartlein

Jake Owen has shared the adorable details surrounding his recent engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Erica Hartlein. The scene of the big moment holds special meaning in the couple's relationship, the singer revealed.

In late November, Owen popped the question in true holiday fashion: He got down on one knee in a romantically lit tree lot.

"5 years ago we went and got our first Christmas Tree 🎄 together....at this same spot…,” Owen writes on Instagram, alongside a series of photos documenting the bride- and groom-to-be's special day. “This year, I asked her if she’d like to get Christmas Trees 🎄 every year for the rest of our lives.”

In the first shot of the slideshow, Owen is pictured planting a kiss on his future bride’s lips with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Paris Hartley, all bundled up and looking on from a distance. A second snapshot shows the “Made for You” crooner on bended knee as he asks for Hartlein’s hand in marriage.

A third photo from the seasonal shoot shows the pair smiling with their baby girl and Hartlein’s new sparkler in clear view. A final picture finds the couple celebrating their engagement with a trip to Hartlein’s favorite fast food joint, Chick-fil-a.

“Our little Paris was there to witness the complete surprise,” Owen, who is also father to 8-year-old daughter Pearl from a previous marriage, captioned the memorable moment. “So much of a surprise, Erica didn’t have her nails done... (yes, I now know that’s [a] big deal I guess 💅🏼). She said yes in the sprinkle of a Nashville snow, and we celebrated by going to her favorite restaurant. She was successful not getting Polynesian Sauce on that bling 💍.”

Owen originally announced his engagement to Hartlein on Nov. 30 with an Instagram story featuring photos of the happy couple, as well as a shot of his dirt-stained knee. He and Hartlein have been dating since 2017; they first met at a time when the country star was browsing at Restoration Hardware, where Hartlein worked as an interior designer.