(Ben Wheeler, Texas) - Protecting your children is a top priority for you and your family. You feel for any parent who's on the news talking about their child that has gone missing. Sadly, two families in East Texas have that worry and fear for their missing teen girls.

Those two are among the 30 who went across Texas last month alone. These families want their kids back home. You can help by looking at their pictures to help you identify them if you happen to see them out in public. You'll also get the phone number of local law enforcement to report a sighting.

3 East Texas Families Reported Their Teen Girls Missing

We currently have two families in East Texas that are looking for their missing teen girls. Unfortunately, there are not a lot of details online into exactly why these teens went missing. That doesn't matter, these East Texas families want their teen home.

One of these missing East Texas teen girls is from Tyler and the other is from Ben Wheeler. Be on the lookout as these teens could still be in the area. If you see these teens, do not approach them. Pick up the phone and call the local authorities to report your sighting.

Missing East Texas Teens Missing East Texas Teens

Missing East Texas Teens Missing East Texas Teens

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Other Missing Teen Girls in Texas

As of this writing (August 3, 2026), 30 total young women went missing in Texas in July (missingkids.org). These young women are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these two missing East Texas teen girls, and the 28 other missing teen girls, who went missing in Texas in July by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

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3 East Texas Teen Girls Vanished Without a Trace in July Summer is a time for fun and relaxing, not worry and sadness. 31 teen girls went missing last month across Texas including 3 in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media