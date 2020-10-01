Jamie Foxx In Talks to Return as Electro in ‘Spider-Man 3’

Well this is certainly a shocking development.

While Marvel and Sony’s two recent Spider-Man movies — Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home — have previously been totally distinct from the earlier two Spider-Man franchises Sony produced without Marvel, it appears the next film will bring back one of the villains from the earlier Spidey series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx is in “final talks” to reprise his role as Electro in the as-yet untitled third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland. More, from their report:

Story details are being kept under the mask, but having Foxx return is a stunner as it shows a further melding of the previous Spider-Man movies into the current Holland series, which is the first one that has Marvel running point on production.

Far From Home did tease the return of another Sony Spider-Man character, with J.K. Simmons appearing once again as Daily Bugle publisher J. Jonah Jameson in a post-credits scene. That Jonah looked very different than the one in the earlier movies — and either way, he was from Sam Raimi Spider-Man saga, while Electro appeared in Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man films. And It’s definitely possible that the new Electro could be a totally different version of the character, just played by the same actor. (Given how bizarre Foxx’s Electro looked the first time around, that’s probably a good bet.) Still, it is very interesting to see Marvel returning in any way to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which might be the single most disliked Spider-Man film Sony ever produced.

Spider-Man 3, whatever it’s finally called, will be directed by Jon Watts and co-star returning supporting actors Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori. It’s is currently scheduled for release on November 5, 2021, although give the ongoing pandemic, it would not be surprising if the film gets pushed back.