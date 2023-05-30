Terrell, TX Native Jamie Foxx Gifts New Basketball Court To Hometown

The Academy Award Winner Who Has Been Recovering From A Recent Health Scare, Still Found Time To Give Back To The Community That Raised Him.

Jamie Foxx has been in the headlines recently after he was hospitalized in mid-April suffering from an unknown "medical complication" while filming in Atlanta. Recent updates from his family including his daughter Corrine, say that he's on the path to recovery and preparing to get back to work soon.

Foxx, who was born and raised in nearby Terrell, recently gave back to his hometown in honor of a close friend that hopefully many generation of ballers will enjoy for years to come.

According To A Post From The City Of Terrell, Foxx Donated A New Basketball Court At A Local Park.

The brand new court is located at Breezy Hill Park, which is south of Southwestern Christian College.

The red-colored court has Jamie Foxx written at center court and "Foxx Hole: Believe & Achieve" above that. "Terrell Fighting Tigers" is written near the sideline as well as "Gilbert Willie Charities."

Foxx And Willie Are Best Friends

Willie's father, Gilbert Willie Sr., worked as a coach, teacher, principal and assistant superintendent in Terrell ISD for more than 30 years. He passed away in 2013. In 2017, Terrell ISD renamed John F. Kennedy Elementary School to Gilbert Willie Sr. Elementary School.

