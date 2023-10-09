Jarvis Fest 2023: Your Guide To This Week Long Celebration On Campus

Calling All Jarvis Alumni From Dallas To Houston And All Over America! Come On Home To Jarvis!

Jarvis Christian University is hosting its annual Jarvis Fest Tuesday, October 24, through Saturday, October 28, at the main campus in Hawkins, Texas.

Jarvis Fest includes several days of celebration with fun, food and fellowship that features entertainment and scholarship fundraising opportunities. All proceeds benefit the United Negro College Fund campaign and the Jarvis athletic program.

Let's Take A Look At The Schedule!

Jarvis Fest 2023 schedule includes a fall convocation event, coronation of Mister and Miss Jarvis, and the prestigious JCU Athletic Hall of Fame Enshrinement Luncheon on Saturday, October 28, when the university formally honors former coaches and alumni athletes who have made outstanding contributions to the JCU athletic programs from throughout the years.

Tuesday, October 24, at 11 a.m. - the university’s Fall Convocation in the Smith-Howard Chapel featuring JCU President Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt, 13th president, who ascended to the presidency July 1 following a unanimous vote from the Board of Trustees.

- the university’s Fall Convocation in the Smith-Howard Chapel featuring JCU President Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt, 13th president, who ascended to the presidency July 1 following a unanimous vote from the Board of Trustees. Thursday, October 26, at 7 p.m .- the coronation of Mister and Miss Jarvis Christian University in the E. W. Rand Center. Senior business major Jhavier Law of Chicago, Illinois, will be crowned Mr. Jarvis and senior biology major Moreen Kabuho of Fort Worth, Texas, will be crowned Miss Jarvis in an evening of pageantry. Mr. and Miss Jarvis will reign throughout the academic year. The public is invited to enjoy the evening and attend a reception immediately following.

.- the coronation of Mister and Miss Jarvis Christian University in the E. W. Rand Center. Senior business major Jhavier Law of Chicago, Illinois, will be crowned Mr. Jarvis and senior biology major Moreen Kabuho of Fort Worth, Texas, will be crowned Miss Jarvis in an evening of pageantry. Mr. and Miss Jarvis will reign throughout the academic year. The public is invited to enjoy the evening and attend a reception immediately following. Friday, October 27, at 9 p.m. - students will participate in a pre-Halloween costume after party in the E.W. Rand Center Auxiliary Gymnasium.

- students will participate in a pre-Halloween costume after party in the E.W. Rand Center Auxiliary Gymnasium. Saturday, October 28 - the Jarvis Christian University Athletic Hall of Fame Enshrinement Luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the university’s E. W. Rand Center. Alumni are invited to attend the Jarvis Day Party at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the common area of the Sebetha Jenkins Living and Learning Center where alumni groups will fellowship and enjoy music. At that same time, alumni will provide current Jarvis students with school supplies in a Giveback Round Up at the Smith-Howard Chapel Fellowship Hall.

Guest speaker will be 2004 Jarvis alumna, the #1 women’s basketball rebounder in the nation, Latasha Roach-Keith.

She is the current Dallas Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and the head women’s basketball coach at Dallas College Cedar Valley. An inspirational speaker, empowering coach, and adjunct professor, Keith earned a master of science in criminology from Texas A&M Commerce after graduating from Jarvis. Keith’s journey is marked by dedication, education, and a passion for shaping the lives of young athletes.

JCU 2023 Hall of Fame inductees are:

Terrence O. Bunch,’86, Men's Basketball;

Rosia Harmon Johnson,’83, Women’s Basketball;

Theodore Johnson, ’76, Men’s Baseball;

Felecia Callis, ’86, Women’s Softball;

Shirley Jackson Johnson, ’85, Women’s Volleyball;

James Brian Smith, ’98, Men’s Soccer;

The Late Herbert R. Duncan, ’65, Football;

Mary Ann Henry Lewis, ’63, Tennis;

Marcus R. Pruitt, ’92, Track and Field;

Sonja Ingram Jackson, ’86, Cheerleading;

Barbara Walton Cabbil, ’85, Dance; and

The Late Dr. Charles L. Jackson, coaching.

Tickets Are On Sale Now!

Tickets are $75 per person or $600 per table of 8 for the Athletic Hall of Fame Enshrinement Luncheon. Sponsorship and ticket information is available at www.jarvis.edu.

