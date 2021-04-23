You already know that East Texas has some amazing athletes and we want to show some love to our local CHAMPIONS at Jarvis Christian College!

Major Congratulations go out to Jarvis Christian College's women's track team as they claimed the school's first RRAC team title since 2009 and second in school history as the Bulldogs surpassed the field at the 2021 RRAC Women's Track & Field Championships at Antonian High School last weekend. JCC's only previous title came in the 2009 RRAC Men's Basketball Tournament.

JCC was 15 points better than host Our Lady of the Lake (170-155) as all events in the competition were completed last Saturday.

The Bulldogs nearly swept first place in all the field events, and the Bulldogs were competitive in short and medium distance runs. Keshuna Byrd took first place in three events (Shot Put, Discus and Javelin), and Trinity Laney won the Long Jump and Triple Jump. Keyona Easter was another gold medalist for the Bulldogs in the High Jump, and she placed second in the 100-Meter Dash. JCC's Garlanesha Hickman finished in the top three in three sprints.

Also, big shoutout to JCC's Jeremy Pratt who was named RRAC Coach of the Year. Let's clap it up for these future stars and congratulations to JCC another championship, and let's hope for many more to come!