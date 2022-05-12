Jarvis Christian University Offering Early Start Summer Program

Our friends at the newly upgraded and renamed Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins, TX is preparing to open up its first semester as a "university" by giving incoming freshman a jump on their education this summer with two summer programs!

Jarvis Christian University is hosting two face-to-face Early Start Summer Programs (ESSP) this summer for recent high school graduates who are incoming freshmen in Fall 2022.

In a press release we received from JCU, registration is underway and will be ongoing through June 14, 2022. Both ESSP and STEM ESSP give students a head start on their college careers.

Here's What's In Store For General Education ESSP Students.

In the general education ESSP, students of any major can earn up to 12 college credit hours of general education courses including Christian Ethics, English Composition 1 and 2, Introduction to Computer Information and Data Science, Music Appreciation, African American History, American Government, United States History 1 and College Algebra.

Here's What STEM ESSP Students Can Expect

In the STEM ESSP for students interested in majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM), students can take one science and one math course each summer session and can start the Fall 2022 semester with up to 14 college credit hours. Courses offered in the STEM ESSP include General Biology 1, College Algebra, General Chemistry 1, and College Trigonometry. The program will include field trips and seminars, workshops and training sessions.

ESSP Students Can Receive A Scholarship At The End Of The Summer

Both ESSP and STEM ESSP students can receive a $4,000 scholarship if they have a 3.0 grade point average at the end of the summer if they enroll in Jarvis Christian University in the fall. These students also can receive a $500 tuition discount each semester they continue at Jarvis taking 15 credit hours each semester and maintaining a 2.5 grade point average. All ESSP students will have access to peer mentors and tutors. All courses are transferable. Both of the ESSP offerings enable students to begin the 2022-2023 Academic school year ahead.

ESSP consists of two summer sessions and its free to attend to students in financial need.

The first summer session begins June 6, 2022 and ends on June 30, 2022. The second summer session starts July 5, 2022 and ends July 29, 2022. Students who are Pell Grant eligible can attend free. For others, the total cost of the program is $3,248, and students are encouraged to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to defray tuition costs.

How Do I Get Signed Up?

To enroll in ESSP 2022, students will need a final official high school transcript, immunization records, and housing application on or before June 7, 2022 submitted to the Jarvis Office of Admissions as soon as possible. For more information, contact Executive Director of Student Success Services Dr. Yolanda Jones at yjones@jarvis.edu or by calling (903)730-4890 extension 2006. For more information to enroll in STEM ESSP 2022, contact Dr. Antoinesha L. Hollman at ahollman@jarvis.edu or call (903)730-4890 extension 4001.

