(Tyler, Texas) - Summer is here and in full force in East Texas. It's been nice getting the occasional rain shower that'll "cool" us off into the 80s. But once that sun comes out, the humidity spikes and makes those 90s feel like 105.

For many, the less clothes the better when battling the heat. For some, running around with no shoes and no shirt is the way to go. But how legal is that to do in Texas in public areas?

No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem...Except Here

To be Captain Obvious, it gets hot in East Texas during the summer. It's hot right now. While I wouldn't recommend walking around barefoot on the sidewalks in Tyler, Lindale, or wherever else in East Texas, some folks will. Some will even go as far as going without a shirt, too.

How legal is that to do in Texas? We see the signs in front of many businesses that say "No shirt, no shoes, no service" which makes us believe there is some kind of law on the books about it. Thing is, there is no law in Texas preventing you from going without shoes or a shirt when out in public (mysanantonio.com).

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Going Barefoot and Shirtless is Legal in Texas

So yes, go barefoot and shirtless when out in public this summer. But, while it's not law, private businesses can ask you to leave if you enter their building without shoes or a shirt on. Enjoy your summer, friends, just be aware that your clothing choices may not be accepted everywhere.

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