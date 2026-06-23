(Tyler, Texas) - Texas has seen mass growth over the last decade or so. A lot of that has to do with economics. Others moved here because of political strife. Most have loved the moved to our beloved Lone Star State.

There is one thing that many of our newbies either grossly underestimated or just didn't think was possible. It's a feeling that they didn't get from the state they moved from. That one regret for Texas newbies is underestimating the intense heat here during the summer.

Underestimating the Weather In Texas

The reasons are different, but also the same, for moving to Texas from another state. But is seems that a lot of these folks are not fully doing their research. Sure, in some parts of our state you can get that "old west" vibe which many non-Texans do seek. Others may want to come here simply for the many adventures that can be taken. Whatever the reason, there is an appeal to moving to our part of the United States.

Others, though, seem to neglect looking into one thing, the weather. More specifically, the heat that settles upon us in the summer. A report from gobankingrates.com said that the biggest regret for moving to Texas is the heat of summer. Other parts of the country get hot but not Texas hot. You have to be a special kind of person to withstand a 98 degree day with a heat index of 110 degrees and do it for multiple days in a row.

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Other Regrets Moving to Texas

There are other reasons many regret moving to Texas, like politics or just a general culture shock, but the biggest regret is dealing with this disrespectful heat. If you plan on moving here, acclimate yourself first by sitting in a oven for a couple hours a day just so you know what our outside feels like.

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