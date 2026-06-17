(Dallas, Texas) - Summer doesn't start for four more days but we're already getting ready for fair season in Texas. Yes, we're right at three months away from corn dogs, ride tickets and carnival games. Once you get your summer plans out of the way, you'll start making fall plans for the family.

A trip to Dallas to the State Fair of Texas may be a part of that plan. You'll get to try all kinds of weird, but delicious, food concoctions from the various food vendors. You'll root on the only team that matters (the burnt orange) in the Texas - O-Who, I mean, OU game. You'll also get to enjoy some great music for free every night.

Free Concerts for the 2026 State Fair of Texas

If you're a fan of country music, classic rock, R&B, Tejano, pop music or anything else in between, you're going to find a night of great live music at the State Fair of Texas (bigtex.com). For the Chevrolet Main Stage, there will be tributes to KISS and ABBA, country music favorites Clint Black and Lee Brice, classic rock from Kansas and Queensryche and a whole lot more.

In total, there will be 31 performers on the Chevrolet main stage throughout the State Fair of Texas run. For any of these shows, all you need to get in is your gate admission to the State Fair of Texas.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: You Can Explore a Ghost Town on the Texas Coast This Summer

State Fair of Texas Food

It won't be long, either, before we'll get a preview of some of the unique fried foods that we'll be able to scarf down this year. I mean, you can go to the State Fair of Texas for the food alone. Be on the lookout for a preview of the Big Texas Choice Awards soon.

If you want to check out the lineup for the Chevrolet Main Stage, go to bigtex.com/chevrolet-main-stage. For all other general details about the State Fair of Texas, go to bigtex.com.

READ MORE: The World Cup is in Texas With Many Experiencing Buc-ee's for the First Time

State Fair of Texas Announces 31 Free Concerts for 2026 Fair Season Fair season is, yes, three months away. For the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, they're showing off what to expect for the 2026 fair starting in September. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media