10 Years Ago: Jason Aldean Releases ‘My Kinda Party’

Ten years ago today, on Nov. 2, 2010, Jason Aldean's fourth studio album, My Kinda Party, was released on Broken Bow Records. The record, which has been certified multi-platinum, for sales in excess of 3 million units, remains his most-successful album to date.

My Kinda Party spawned five Top 5 singles, including "Don't You Wanna Stay," a duet with Kelly Clarkson, "Dirt Road Anthem" and "Fly Over States," which all reached No. 1. The project, which debuted at No. 2 on both Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and the all-genre Billboard 200, reached the top of the Country Albums chart the following February. It claimed that spot for a total of 12 weeks.

The first single from My Kinda Party was the disc's title track, which Aldean says was a calculated move: "I think the song is that exact song: It is the song that we always look for to launch an album," he tells The Boot. "For us, we want to come out and push the envelope with that first single and get everybody’s attention. It’s like, okay, we’re coming out with a new album, and here’s the first single. I think it stands up to the others."

Broken Bow Records

Aldean launched his successful My Kinda Party Tour in 2011, with Eric Church, Chris Young, Thompson Square and Luke Bryan all serving as the opening acts.

“The album is named My Kinda Party because it’s totally representative of what I like and what my fans have come to expect on my records and at the ‘party’ we throw at our shows,” Aldean explains. “I think the key is knowing who you are as an artist and taking it to an extreme without ripping anybody else off ... it’s all about knowing what it is that sets you apart.”

The Georgia native earned his first two CMA Awards thanks to My Kinda Party, for Album of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year, the latter for "Don't You Wanna Stay." He also won two ACM Awards, for Single Record of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year, both for "Don't You Wanna Stay" as well.

