Jason Witten Will Retire as a Dallas Cowboy

Jason Witten has a ton of memorable moments as a Dallas Cowboy, now after 17 seasons, he'll have one more. Witten will sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys to retire as a member of the organization where he spent his first 16 seasons. The 38-year-old tight end spent the last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

No tight end in NFL history has played more games than Witten and only Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez has more receptions and yards as a tight end.

This will be the second time Witten retires after spending the 2018 season as a part of Monday night football in 2018.

Witten was a third-round pick back in 2003 and was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times, tied for most in Cowboys history. He was also named Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2012 and was a two-time NFL All-Pro.

Witten retires as the Cowboys' all-time leader in receptions (1,215) and yards (12,977) and is second in touchdown catches (72). He had four 1,000-yard seasons, and in 2012 he set the record for catches in a season by a tight end (110) -- a record that has since been broken. The legendary Cowboy is certainly on track to be inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor and he will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026.

Witten has been linked to coaching jobs in both the NFL and more recently at his alma mater Tennessee, though that head coaching vacancy was recently filled.