I have been a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. Every season, I have some hope that my favorite team can make a big run through the season to bring home another trophy. I look at the players. I look at the coaches. The team has everything it needs to win. But year after year, the season ends in disappointment. This year, the Cowboys had the talent and coaches to at the bare minimum make it to the NFC Championship game. But here we are again wondering what could have been.

Get our free mobile app

Going Into This Season

The Dallas Cowboys had some high hopes for the 2023 - 2024 NFL season. They have a Super Bowl winning coach in Mike McCarthy. A defensive coordinator who helped win a NFL championship in Dan Quinn. Dak Prescott is a capable quarterback. Tony Pollard is a good starting running back. CeeDee Lamb is a great number one receiver with Jake Ferguson a rising star at tight end. A couple of extra receivers sure wouldn't hurt, though. The defense, led by Micah Parsons, is Super Bowl caliber.

All of that should add up to a team that can make a run at the Lombardi trophy, a trophy that has eluded the Cowboys since 1996. That's now 28 seasons without winning a title. That's 28 seasons of disappointing the most loyal fan base in any professional sport. I love me some Dallas Cowboys, and always will, but damn it, this futility has got to stop Jerry Jones.

Cowboys Number One Problem

I think the problems with the Cowboys start with the Jones family. That's not to say that the Jones family hasn't done any good for the Cowboys and for the Cowboys fanbase, they have. When Jerry bought the team in 1989, the team was not in a good place on the field or on the books.

Jerry Quickly Turned That Around

In just three years, the Cowboys were playing in the Super Bowl under the leadership of Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won again in 1993. It was after this Super Bowl win that we first saw the way Jerry Jones interferes with the team. Jimmy and Jerry couldn't work together anymore and Jimmy left the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys won another Super Bowl in 1996 under head coach Barry Switzer, but many consider that more the players then Switzer's coaching considering that almost all of those players had won with Jimmy Johnson. From there, the Cowboys haven't been the same.

Jerry Got Lucky in the 90's with His Personnel Decisions

The Dallas Cowboys have never had a General Manager, that's always been Jerry Jones' job. That, to me, is the Cowboys' biggest issue. Jerry, please put your ego aside and hire someone that actually knows football. Someone that can bring in a great coach. Someone that can draft the right players. Your son Stephen isn't cut out for the job, either. You are a business man Jerry, not a football person. Let a proper football mind make the team personnel decisions and you handle the business side of things.

Sell the Team

Speaking of money, it may be time to just sell the team. You bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million. For a professional sports team, that's super cheap. Today the Cowboys are worth $9 billion, with a B. You've made a profit in your 30 plus years of owning the team, the time may be now to sell. That way, we could have a proper owner who will run the team correctly. That won't happen anytime soon, though, so that's just this fan dreaming.

What We, the Fans, Want From You Jerry

Jerry, we, the fans, need you to be an owner, that's it. We don't need you making football decisions. We don't need you talking to reporters after every game. We don't need you interfering with what the coaches are doing with the team. Jerry, we, the fans, need to just see you sitting in the booth with your family enjoying the game. Bring in the right people to make all the football decisions.

Do the Dallas Cowboys have the right people in place on the field to make the right decisions?

I think so? Mike McCarthy is a capable coach. But he's also the coach that won only one Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. Yes, the offense looked much better this season but the Cowboys looked unprepared and out of sync yesterday. That is a sign of a coach who didn't prepare his team properly. Dan Quinn has done great things in his three seasons as defensive coordinator and I hope he stays for several more years, but his defense looked confused and out of sorts yesterday, too.

Ugh!

This Dallas Cowboys fan is ready to see a team that wants to win every single game. This Dallas Cowboys fan wants to see a team that plays angry every single game. This Dallas Cowboys fan wants a team that can win Super Bowls again. Dallas, you looked phenomenal throughout the season minus those losses where you looked just like yesterday, confused and out of sorts. Why? Did you (the team) not take this opponent seriously? Did you (the team) just assume you would win? Why didn't you (the team) have that same killer instinct for this game?

This season had all the makings of a great playoff run. This season had all the makings of a Super Bowl run. But once again, you, the Dallas Cowboys brought disappointment to not only yourselves and but to your fanbase. I hope that you, the entire organization, can take a long look at yourself and realize the opportunity you squandered this year.

Rooting On Our Whitehouse Wildcat

Until then, we still can root on our East Texas NFL superstar, Patrick Mahomes. It's going to be tough. Go Chiefs!

Then, when next season rolls around, I'll be yelling "Go Cowboys!" hoping there won't be disappointment yet again.

East Texas Police are Looking for These 15 Most Wanted Gang Members These wanted gang members should be considered armed and dangerous. Never try to apprehend one on your own. Gallery Credit: stopeasttexasgangs.org

How to Turn Off Facebook's Link History It'll take less than 2 minutes to turn off Facebook's newest new data tracker. Gallery Credit: Facebook