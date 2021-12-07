Jeff Traylor is an East Texas born and bred leader. He graduated from Gilmer High School and went to college at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches. His coaching career took him to a couple of stops in East Texas before moving into the college coaching ranks. Traylor's success in high school is paying off in college as he will be leading his University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners into a big bowl in Frisco in a couple of weeks.

Get our free mobile app

Jeff Traylor coached at Gilmer High School for 15 years. The Buckeyes went to five state championship games, winning three, under his tenure. His team also took home twelve district titles in that time. The school even named their stadium after him in 2015 to honor the success he had at the school.

Jeff went on to coach at the University of Texas at Austin as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. Jeff then coached at Southern Methodist University and the University of Arkansas before becoming the head coach at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

In his first season as head coach, UTSA went 7-5 overall and played in the First Responder Bowl. This season, UTSA went 12-1 overall, won the Conference USA championship, is ranked No. 24 in the College Football Playoff poll and will play San Diego State in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Tuesday, December 21, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, just North of Dallas.

Frisco is just a short two hour drive from East Texas to cheer on one of our own as he continues his coaching success. If you can't make the trip, Jeff's team will be on the national stage as the game will be broadcast on ESPN. Buckeye country will turn into Roadrunner country for at least one night.

This 5 Star Gilmer Airbnb is Perfect for a Couple and Longhorn Watching

Photo Tour: A Magical Shopping and Family Fun Experience at 80 Acre Market in Gilmer, Texas If I had to imagine and design one of the most idyllic, magical Christmas shopping experiences ever, this would be one of the scenarios I'd likely create--but this was even better.