Watch The Upcoming Solar Eclipse Inside A Texas College Football Stadium

A Rare Astrological Event Is Coming Soon And You Can See It Inside The Comforts Of A Big 12 Stadium.

According to the National Eclipse website, on April 8, 2024, the second total solar eclipse in the U.S. in less than seven years will travel up through the country from Texas to Maine. The 2024 eclipse promises to be even more spectacular than the historic 2017 eclipse, crossing over or coming close to more major cities and with a maximum duration of totality that's almost two minutes longer.

So Cities And Organizations All Across The Path Are Gearing Up For The Event.

A few hours away from us in Waco, city officials there said that Waco will be a prime location to experience the so-called “Great American Eclipse of 2024″ so they are hosting an event called “Eclipse Over Texas 2024: Live From Waco" which organizers say will provide an enhanced experience for attendees.

The Event Will Take Place Inside Baylor's McLane Stadium.

This event with a full day’s worth of activities on the grounds of McLane Stadium including Guided eclipse viewing by expert solar astronomers, Telescopes for public viewing, Food trucks, Memorabilia and souvenir vendors, One pair of solar glasses (ISO certified) that may be used for viewing the Sun before and after it is totally eclipsed, Science presentations and STEAM Zones (interactive activities for all ages) and much more.

Tickets Are On Sale Now.

In Waco, the celestial event will begin at 12:20 p.m. on that date when the Moon begins to gradually pass in front of the Sun. Totality begins at 1:38 p.m. when the Moon obscures the entirety of the Sun’s disk, revealing the ethereal structure of the solar corona. This sight is visible only during the brief period of totality, which in Waco will last for four minutes and 13 seconds, until 1:42 p.m.

It will be the last total solar eclipse to cross the United States for the next 20 years so if you want to be a part of this experience, get more details at their website HERE.

