Jelly Belly Founder Giving Away Candy Factory Willy Wonka Style

This special treasure hunt could lead you to owning your own candy factory.

Now this is a treasure hunt that I think I could participate in because of my love for jelly beans and candy in general. Before retiring, Jelly Belly's founder is launching a special golden ticket treasure hunt across the nation and the prize is...a candy factory. This has 'Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory' written all over it.

David Klein, who founded the company that now makes millions of small flavor filled jelly beans, is retiring soon and announced the contest in a video message that will have jelly bean lovers alike across the nation looking for special 'golden tickets'. These golden tickets are worth five grand and could lead you down the path of factory ownership. ABC 13 reports,

Klein says gold tickets are being hidden in secret locations throughout the U.S. ‘You will be looking for a Gold Ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code you need to use to verify your find.

The contest isn't free though. It'll cost you fifty bucks to get a riddle to the location of the golden ticket that is located somewhere in the state. There are only one thousand clues available for each states' riddle clues. Of the fifty golden ticket holders, only one is going to get the key to the factory.

Although Klein sold the Jelly Belly name years ago, he's still been making candy and will be giving away one of his 'Candyman Kitchens' in Florida. There's a Facebook group page already set up in honor of this once in a lifetime contest.

Good luck on your golden ticket treasure hunt and make sure you check out all the contest rules and watch the contest announcement .