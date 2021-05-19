The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road in 2021, and they are bringing along a very special guest. Kelsea Ballerini is set to support the sibling trio on their newly announced 2021 tour dates.

The trio consisting of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are set to embark on their Remember This Tour beginning Aug. 20 at the Park Theater in Las Vegas. The tour is slated to run until Oct. 27, when it wraps in Los Angeles with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl. Ballerini will support the Jonas Brothers on most of the dates, according to Rolling Stone.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour this summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini!” the Jonas Brothers say in a press release announcing the tour. “If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends, and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!”

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 27, at 10AM local time via the Jonas Brothers’ website. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on May 24 at 10AM local time and running through May 26 at 10PM local time.

The Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour takes its title from their upcoming single, which will air as part of NBC’s promotional campaign for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The song will premiere on the first night of the U.S. Track and Field Trials on June 18.

The Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour Dates 2021:

August 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

August 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

August 25 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

August 28 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

August 30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

September 1 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

September 2 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 5 – Denver, Co. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 7 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 8 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

September 9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 11 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino*

September 12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ venue TBD

September 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ venue TBD

September 18 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Music Midtown*

September 21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

September 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

September 24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

September 26 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

September 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

October 1 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

October 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

October 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

October 6 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

October 7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

October 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

October 10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

October 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 15 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place Amp

October 16 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 19 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

October 21 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

October 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

October 23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 26 – Phoenix, Az. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 27 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

*without Kelsea Ballerini

