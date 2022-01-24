Currently in East Texas, we are cheering on some native players who are moving through the NFL playoffs. Just last night (January 23), Whitehouse's own Patrick Mahomes lead his Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills in what will go down as one of the greatest games in NFL history. East Texas does have a history of good players in the NFL including the McCown family out of Jacksonville. One of those family members could soon be a NFL head coach.

Currently in the NFL, we have several East Texans playing big roles for a team.

Groveton's Lane Johnson and Tyler's Greg Ward for the Philadelphia Eagles

Lufkin's Keke Coutee for the Houston Texans

Tyler's Tyus Bowser for the Baltimore Ravens

Gilmer's Kris Boyd and Blake Lynch for the Minnesota Vikings

Lufkin's Erik McCoy of the New Orleans Saints

Daingerfield's Denzel Mims for the New York Jets

Nacogdoches' Brandon Jones for the Miami Dolphins

Longview's Travin Howard, who is headed to the NFC Championship game next Sunday (January 30) with the Los Angeles Rams

Longview's Trent Williams and Jamycal Hasty, who are headed to the NFC Championship game next Sunday (January 30) with the San Francisco 49ers

Whitehouse's Patrick Mahomes, who is headed to his fourth straight AFC Championship game next Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs

So, yeah, East Texas is well represented right now in the NFL.

Another of those East Texas stars who went on to play in the NFL is Josh McCown. He starred at Jacksonville High School and played his college football at SMU and Sam Houston State. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2002 and played for twelve NFL teams. Currently, there are several head coach positions available in the NFL including the Houston Texans. Josh McCown is one of five people interviewed so far for that coaching position. Others interviewed are former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Los Angeles Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, longtime Pittsburg Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward and Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Johnathan Gannon.



Josh McCown was interviewed by the Texans before this season, too, for their head coach position. They later hired David Gulley who was fired after the current regular season ended. Josh has never held a coaching position in the NFL but is considered a top coaching prospect. McCown has been lauded for his "player as a coach" attitude while with the Philadelphia Eagles. Some believe because of his playing for twelve teams, he's taken in many different coaching philosophies to draw from that could make him a good coach.

We'll see how it goes for Josh during the Texans coaching search but the team obviously has some belief he could be the guy to lead their team. We will know more in the coming weeks.

