If you know me at all, you know that I love cats. I love dogs, too. Always have. As a matter of fact, I just love animals, generally-speaking.

However, in the last few years I grown particularly fond of cats. There's something about their occasional nonchalance, but usually loving companionship that I've found to be sincerely emotionally healing. Coming home to see your quiet companion calmly waiting for you (unless they're really hungry) can be a peaceful way to end your day.

I've heard some people who tell me they don't really like cats, that they had one bad experience with their mean Aunt Flo's cat, Killer, and thus decided all cats must be made of darkness. ;) Don't let one experience with a cat, or any animal for that matter, skew your perspective of an entire species.

Their personalities are all so different. In fact, one of my cats is almost more like a puppy. If I'm in the kitchen, he's in the kitchen. He follows me about like my little shadow. He's quite jaunty and playful.

My other cat is like a princess. She's quiet, unless she's in a playful mood. She's very elegant and though affectionate, will never force herself in your way. I adore that they're so different and I love them both so much.

Even if you are a dedicated dog-lover, there are many cats who make for great companions for dogs, too. (Depending on the cat...and the dog, for that matter.) Why not consider adding one of these delightful/funny/calming/curious creatures to your life?

Now is a great time to do it. The Humane Society has designated June as "Adopt-a-Cat" month, after all. They've done so partially because this is considered the "height of kitten season."

Meaning that this time of year there's a statistically higher level of kittens born that, without intervention, many of whom will end up in our shelters. The shelters do the best they can, but it's a challenge.

Sidebar: If you do have cats, please make sure they're spayed or neutered.

Please consider adopting a cat-friend. Looking for some great places to start? In the Tyler vicinity and/or all around East Texas, check with your local vets, the SPCA of East Texas or Pets Fur People.

In the Longview area, check out the Animal Care & Adoption Center or The Cat's Meow. I adopted my youngest cat Jasper from a friend who fosters them regularly. There are cats everywhere in need of a place to call home.

My cats make my life more wonderful every day. Please consider adoption.

