Universal Studios Plans Massive New Kids Theme Park 2 Hours From Tyler

This is it Texas families, what we've all been waiting for. Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans today to bring a new concept for families with young children to Frisco, Texas.

Get our free mobile app

The park, will be called Universal Kids Frisco and "will be a kids-themed park with immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies."

The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor, and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.

According to officials the new park will span nearly 100 acres near the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway, and the park will be roughly one-fourth the size of Universal's main theme parks.

There are still several hoops that will need to jumped through, and certain approvals are still needed to move the project forward, but Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney called the efforts a "great partnership."

"BREAKING: #Universal Parks & Resorts announces it has purchased land in Frisco with plans to build a new theme park designed “specifically for families with young children” via Sydney Pershing on Twitter

No opening date has been announced yet.

24 Unique or Odd Texas School Mascots People are proud of these unique mascots in the state of Texas.