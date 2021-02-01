Kai Is Active High Energy And Looking For A Home

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

He's looking for a home that can help him burn some that energy he has stored up.

Pets Fur People in Tyler has an active, high energy dog waiting for you to adopt. His name is Kai. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Kai weighs about sixty pounds and has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Pet Fur People director Gayle Helms says Kai would thrive as a member of an active family with no small children because of his size. He loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car and the best thing about Kai is that he's house trained. Kai will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Kai call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.