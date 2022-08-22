Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set.

Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three Wooden Crosses," Travis' hit single from 2002. Brown began his performance of the song standing, but after singing the first chorus, he decided to get up closer to his longtime musical hero and friend.

"Hey, can I get a chair?" Brown can be heard saying, according to fan-captured video footage of the special moment.

Brown continued his song from his seat, encouraging the cheering crowd to help him serenade Travis, who waved at the audience as he listened to the live performance.

It's far from the first time Brown has chosen this song to celebrate his appreciation for Travis: In fact, he performed it at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony in 2021, where Travis was recognized with the Artist of a Lifetime Award. It's always a full-circle moment for Brown to sing "Three Wooden Crosses": Back in 2016, when the singer was still a new artist, he sang that song on a radio show when Travis walked out and surprised him mid-performance.

Brown is keeping busy both on and off the road this summer: In addition to his stacked calendar of performances, he's gearing up for the release of his Different Man album on Sept. 9.

