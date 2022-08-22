[PHOTOS] Tyler, TX Police Ask if You’ve Seen This Alleged Home Depot Thief?
The Tyler, Texas Police Department is currently looking for a man who reportedly stole from the Home Depot location off of Old Jacksonville Highway. Do you recognize him?
This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Tyler, Texas where he allegedly swiped two large wire bundles before hopping into a big, black SUV and riding off into the sunset on July 31.
Here's a look at the SUV in which he drove off from his daily doings:
I wonder what he was building that was so important he felt compelled to break the law in order to get the necessary equipment he apparently needed.
And apparently, even if one is planning on engaging in shoplifting activities, some of us still want to make sure we get that all-important perfect selfie...ya know, to mark the occasion. Here's a look at that aforementioned selfie:
I can't help but wonder if this guy is actually a supporter of mask-wearing or if he just saw this as a good excuse to give him a little bit more of a disguise. Your thoughts?
Regardless, I guess this means he at least considered the fact that there was a good chance he would be caught on camera--either by the surveillance equipment at the Home Depot or by someone who just happened to catch him on their phone's camera.
Here's another photo of him:
As always, suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.