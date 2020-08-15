Kane Brown is selling his house outside of Nashville, and pictures show a gorgeous house situated on a beautifully manicured piece of prime real estate.

Brown and his wife, Katelyn, have listed their home in an exclusive neighborhood in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb of Nashville, for $910,000. According to Realtor.com, Brown purchased the house in 2018 for $829,000 when it was newly built.

The listing shows an elegant 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,493-square-foot house that sits on 1.15 acres of prime land in the exclusive Southern Preserve neighborhood in Franklin, a community that is home to a number of country stars and other country music movers and shakers.

The listing touts "location and luxury" as two of the main selling points, pointing out the "rare opportunity" to live in Southern Preserve, which is just 3 miles from I-840 and offers easy access to great shopping and dining at Cool Springs, as well as a relatively short commute to Nashville.

The main floor of the house features a master suite with an attached "flex room" that could easily be a study, as well as a master bathroom with double vanities. There's also a chef's kitchen with an island that opens onto a family room with a gorgeous fireplace.

The upstairs offers three bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, as well as a separate playroom and an oversized bonus room. The well-appointed home features shiplap and high-beamed ceilings throughout, while the exterior features a wrap-around porch with an outdoor fireplace. The property "backs to a peaceful horse farm," according to the listing.

Brown's house made headlines in 2019, when Jason Aldean and his wife and children stayed there while they were building their dream home. He has since moved into a staggeringly luxurious home with his family, while Brown and Katelyn have purchased 30 acres in a more rural location and recently moved into a new home there. That house also made headlines when Brown revealed that he had gotten lost on his property on the day they moved in and had to rescued by the police.

Karen Morgan from Karen Morgan Realty holds the listing on Brown's house. For more information, visit her website, or consult the official listing.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kane Brown's luxurious house.

See Inside Kane Brown's Luxurious Rural Retreat:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Previous Fairytale Mansion: