Before We Start, I Missed Class The Day It Was Taught So What's The Difference Between A Frog And A Toad?

I was today years old when I learned that difference between the two is toads are warty-looking, covered in little lumps and bumps, while frogs are sleek and smooth.

The only toad I was mostly familiar with was TCU's HypnoToad.

I was also today's years old when I found out that Texas has more species of toads than any other state in America. And while they may make for "cute" mascots and all, there's a few toads in Texas you want to stay away from.

The South Texas Cane Toad Is One Of Them.

As you know "everything is bigger in Texas" and Texas is home to the largest toad in North America The South Texas Cane Toad. It can be found only in Cameron, Hidalgo, Jim Hogg, Starr, Webb, Willacy and Zapata counties of South Texas.

According to Texas Parks And Wildlife, the cane toad occurs naturally in northern South America and throughout Central America but have become an invasive species in Australia, Florida and Hawaii, among other spots around the world.

What Makes The Cane Toad Deadly?

Toads have parotoid glands, which produce toxins to repel would-be predators. When threatened, the cane toad produces a milky-white toxin from its extra-large parotoids.

While toxins from other Texas toads may leave a bad taste in the mouth of an overly curious pet, cane toad toxins can cause more serious health problems even death. So you want to keep your pets away from these bad boys.

If you spot a cane toad, please report it to the Herps of Texas project on iNaturalist to help track the status of this species.

