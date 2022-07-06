One thing Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman have never shied away from is public displays of affection. The two have been captured on countless red carpets stealing kisses or gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.

However, the paparazzi was able to coax out something much steamier in Paris, France, and Vogue shared it on Instagram, writing in the caption: "Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban share a moment of passion outside @Balenciaga’s fall 2022 couture show."

Wowza!

You can hear the paparazzi shouting "a kiss, a kiss" in the background, but this was more than a kiss. Kidman cradles Urban's face in her hands before planting a big smooch on her husband of 16 years. The smirk on Kidman's face at the end says it all — there's no passion lost between these two.

The pair were in Paris for the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall 2022 Fashion Show, which was held on Wednesday, July 6. As Vogue notes, Kidman — who has been known to wear Balenciaga on red carpets — walked in the show, and Urban was there to support his wife.

Other celebrities on the catwalk included Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, popstar Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian, who is the current face of the brand.

Kidman also shared a sweet moment with Urban backstage.

The country singer and actress have been avid supporters of each other's careers. Urban has been by his wife's side at various Hollywood awards shows, and Kidman has stood by her man at plenty of country awards shows. She is also known to be backstage at Urban's shows. Recently, she even made an appearance on stage at his Las Vegas residency. Buy Keith Urban concert tickets here.