Longview, TX Police Make Arrest In Shooting Death

If you watch the TV show "The First 48" the show begins by telling the viewer that when an homicide happens, police have a greater chance of solving their case if they can get a lead on the suspect within the first 48 hours after the crime occurs. Longview Police are reporting that it took them a little longer than 48 hours to apprehend their suspect in a murder case but they arrested their suspect less than 24 hours after going public with the news.

The Incident Took Place On July 1.

Longview Police Department via Facebook Longview Police Department via Facebook loading...

According to Longview police, at approximately 11:48 p.m., Longview Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Queens Court in reference to a welfare check of an individual. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a male subject identified as 30-year-old Kenny McFarland Jr, who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. McFarland was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police Released Details About The Crime July 5th

Police crime scene Brian Jackson loading...

We received details about the shooting death and the appeal for help from the public about the case at about 2:30 PM on July 5th. At about just after 9:00 AM on Wednesday, Longview PD informed us that they had their man in custody.

Longview Police Arrested 25-year-old Davadius Thomas of Longview.

Longview Police Longview Police loading...

Arrest warrants were issued for 25-year-old Davadius Thomas of Longview, Texas for Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon along with several traffic warrants and according to police they have been served by the Longview Police Detectives. Thomas has been booked into the Gregg County Jail with bonds totaling approximately $1.25 million.

This is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org. You could earn an award of up to $1,000 if that Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest.

