Sorry East Texas Kids, The First Day Of School Is Coming Up Soon

Get our free mobile app

I couldn't believe it when I walked into Walmart this past weekend on S. Broadway in Tyler to do some grocery shopping, shortly after I entered the store on the pharmacy/home goods side, I was greeted with at least three full-length aisles stocked with mountains of school supplies. Yeah, now that the 4th of July is behind us, it is time for back to school, and not soon after that, we'll see Christmas in the store too! But first, it's all about school.

Many East Texas families are still taking summer vacations and school is the furthest thing from the minds of kids right now. However, in a month (in less than a month for some) school will be starting in East Texas and within the next couple of weeks, we'll be running to the store to get uniforms and the required school supplies.

You'll be armed with that supply list and gathering up composition books, crayons, map pencils, pens, notebook paper, folders, notebooks, and backpacks before you know it and the kids will be hearing the familiar sounds of school bells ringing.

New this year for several East Texas school districts, is the four-day school week. That could be a welcomed change for students and a motivator to get them excited for school this year.

Below is a list of school districts along with their first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year and when you click on the school name you'll see the full calendar:

Tyler ISD

Monday, August 15th

Longview ISD

Monday, August 15th

Jacksonville ISD

Tuesday, August 16th

Arp ISD

Thursday, August 11th

Athens ISD

Monday, August 1st

Big Sandy ISD

Monday, August 15th

Brownsboro ISD

Monday, August 15th

Bullard ISD

Wednesday, August 17th

Canton ISD

Wednesday, August 15th

Chapel Hill ISD

Tuesday, August 16th

Cumberland Academy

Wednesday, August 17th

Daingerfield - Lone Star ISD

Thursday, August 11th

Frankston ISD

Wednesday, August 10th

Gilmer ISD

Thursday, August 11th

Grand Saline ISD

Monday, August 22nd

Hallsville ISD

Thursday, August 11th

Hawkins ISD

Tuesday, August 9th

Henderson ISD

Wednesday, August 11th

Kilgore ISD

Wednesday, August 17th

The calendar is not yet available on the district site (07.05.22)

Lindale ISD

Wednesday, August 17th

Marshall ISD

Thursday, August 11th

Martin's Mill ISD

Wednesday, August 17th

Mineola ISD

Thursday, August 18th

Mt. Pleasant ISD

Wednesday, August 17th

Mt. Vernon ISD

Thursday, August 11th

Murchison ISD

no information on the district website (07.05.22)

Neches ISD

Wednesday, August 10th

New Summerfield ISD

Monday, August 8th

Overton ISD

Wednesday, August 17th

Palestine ISD

Thursday, August 11th

Paris ISD

Thursday, August 18th

Pine Tree ISD

Wednesday, August 17th

Pittsburg ISD

Thursday, August 11th

Quitman ISD

Wednesday, August 10th

Rusk ISD

Wednesday, August 17th

Spring Hill ISD

Thursday, August 11th

Sulphur Springs ISD

Wednesday, August 17th

Terrell ISD

Thursday, August 11th

Troup ISD

Wednesday, August 10th

Van ISD

Wednesday, August 24th

Westwood ISD

Wednesday, August 17th

Whitehouse ISD

Wednesday, August 15th

White Oak ISD

Thursday, August 11th

Winnsboro ISD

Wednesday, August 17th

Winona ISD

Wednesday, August 17th

There are a lot of school districts here in East Texas. In the event, I left your school district off the list (there's a good chance that I have) and you would like for it to be included, please send me an email with the name of the district along with a link to the school calendar (if possible) and I will get your school district added to the list.

16 Exciting Places In Tyler and Longview For Your Bored Out-Of-Town Relatives To Visit Now it's time to take on a new adventure with the family this holiday and to kick boredom to the curb with these fun East Texas activities.

10 Unique, Super Fun Party Ideas Here in East Texas Your Kids Will Love We've dug in and done a bit of research on some of the best ideas for kids' parties or get-togethers that both kids (and probably) parents will enjoy.

Best Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, and Gelato around Tyler If you're looking for a delicious treat around Tyler, Texas you might want to start at one of these locations.