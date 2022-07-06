Sorry East Texas Kids, The First Day Of School Is Coming Up Soon
I couldn't believe it when I walked into Walmart this past weekend on S. Broadway in Tyler to do some grocery shopping, shortly after I entered the store on the pharmacy/home goods side, I was greeted with at least three full-length aisles stocked with mountains of school supplies. Yeah, now that the 4th of July is behind us, it is time for back to school, and not soon after that, we'll see Christmas in the store too! But first, it's all about school.
Many East Texas families are still taking summer vacations and school is the furthest thing from the minds of kids right now. However, in a month (in less than a month for some) school will be starting in East Texas and within the next couple of weeks, we'll be running to the store to get uniforms and the required school supplies.
You'll be armed with that supply list and gathering up composition books, crayons, map pencils, pens, notebook paper, folders, notebooks, and backpacks before you know it and the kids will be hearing the familiar sounds of school bells ringing.
New this year for several East Texas school districts, is the four-day school week. That could be a welcomed change for students and a motivator to get them excited for school this year.
Below is a list of school districts along with their first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year and when you click on the school name you'll see the full calendar:
Tyler ISD
Monday, August 15th
Longview ISD
Monday, August 15th
Jacksonville ISD
Tuesday, August 16th
Arp ISD
Thursday, August 11th
Athens ISD
Monday, August 1st
Big Sandy ISD
Monday, August 15th
Brownsboro ISD
Monday, August 15th
Bullard ISD
Wednesday, August 17th
Canton ISD
Wednesday, August 15th
Chapel Hill ISD
Tuesday, August 16th
Cumberland Academy
Wednesday, August 17th
Daingerfield - Lone Star ISD
Thursday, August 11th
Frankston ISD
Wednesday, August 10th
Gilmer ISD
Thursday, August 11th
Grand Saline ISD
Monday, August 22nd
Hallsville ISD
Thursday, August 11th
Hawkins ISD
Tuesday, August 9th
Henderson ISD
Wednesday, August 11th
Kilgore ISD
Wednesday, August 17th
The calendar is not yet available on the district site (07.05.22)
Lindale ISD
Wednesday, August 17th
Marshall ISD
Thursday, August 11th
Martin's Mill ISD
Wednesday, August 17th
Mineola ISD
Thursday, August 18th
Mt. Pleasant ISD
Wednesday, August 17th
Mt. Vernon ISD
Thursday, August 11th
Murchison ISD
no information on the district website (07.05.22)
Neches ISD
Wednesday, August 10th
New Summerfield ISD
Monday, August 8th
Overton ISD
Wednesday, August 17th
Palestine ISD
Thursday, August 11th
Paris ISD
Thursday, August 18th
Pine Tree ISD
Wednesday, August 17th
Pittsburg ISD
Thursday, August 11th
Quitman ISD
Wednesday, August 10th
Rusk ISD
Wednesday, August 17th
Spring Hill ISD
Thursday, August 11th
Sulphur Springs ISD
Wednesday, August 17th
Terrell ISD
Thursday, August 11th
Troup ISD
Wednesday, August 10th
Van ISD
Wednesday, August 24th
Westwood ISD
Wednesday, August 17th
Whitehouse ISD
Wednesday, August 15th
White Oak ISD
Thursday, August 11th
Winnsboro ISD
Wednesday, August 17th
Winona ISD
Wednesday, August 17th
There are a lot of school districts here in East Texas. In the event, I left your school district off the list (there's a good chance that I have) and you would like for it to be included, please send me an email with the name of the district along with a link to the school calendar (if possible) and I will get your school district added to the list.