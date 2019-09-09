Kid Loving Bonnie Is Looking For A Fur Ever Home

Pets Fur People has an awesome kid loving pup that would love to call you home her fur-ever home!

Miss Bonnie is a year old and has the cutest docked tail that wags all the time. This 50 pound girl is house trained and loves everyone, especially kids. She is available for adoption from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bonnie has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes.

For additional information on adopting Bonnie call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas.

Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.