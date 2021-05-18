How's this for a birthday gift? George Strait is set to return to the stage and close out the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo in 2022! Look at him helping us celebrate his 69th birthday.

The 'King of Country Music' is set to make his 31st RodeoHouston appearance on March 20, 2022. According to RodeoHouston, Strait's performance will be a special concert-only event to close out the 90th anniversary of the world's largest rodeo.

You're probably wondering how you can get your hands on these tickets - Well, add June 24 to your calendar! The tickets go on sale that Thursday on rodeohouston.com and there will be a limit of four tickets per person. No word on the pricing as of yet, but you may want to put away a few bucks here and there.

This is welcomed news as the Houston Livestock & Rodeo was canceled in the middle of the season as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our lives in 2020. The rodeo was canceled again for 2021 out of an abundance of caution.

We now FINALLY have something to look forward to!

“What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ music himself,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman. “After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait.”

According to RodeoHouston, George Strait has entertained more than 1.7 million Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo fans since his first appearance in 1983. When George last appeared in Houston in 2019, he set the NRG Stadium attendance record with 80,108 fans. Legend.

