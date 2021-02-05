KNUE has once again teamed up with prattmodularhomes.com to share stories of the work being done at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We will be on air asking you to become a Partner In Hope, a $19 a month commitment to join the fight against childhood cancer. Call 800-592-3488 to become a Partner In Hope with 101.5 KNUE.

Gracie's story:

Gracie enjoys gymnastics and she especially likes the balance beam. When she developed sporadic leg pains in June 2018, her parents thought she was having growing pains. However, an MRI and CT led to the discovery of a mass in her pelvic area identified as Ewing sarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, Gracie’s treatment includes 14 rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and physical therapy. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. “The bills would be astronomical,” said Gracie’s dad. “It’d be almost impossible. We have insurance, but still. That doesn’t cover everything.”

Gracie is a sweet-natured girl who loves the colors purple and pink, spaghetti with “sprinkle cheese” and butter and playing in the playrooms at St. Jude.

