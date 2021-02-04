KNUE and Pratt Homes St. Jude Story of Keegan

KNUE has once again teamed up with prattmodularhomes.com to share stories of the work being done at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We will be on air asking you to become a Partner In Hope, a $19 a month commitment to join the fight against childhood cancer. Call 800-592-3488 to become a Partner In Hope with 101.5 KNUE.

Read Keegan's story below:

In October 2017, Keegan’s family learned she had acute lymphoblastic leukemia. At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, her treatment will include two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

Keegan’s mom, Casey, finds comfort in how much her daughter loves St. Jude. “When we’re getting off the interstate, she says, ‘There’s my hospital,’” Casey said. “She’s always so excited to tell people about her hospital. She loves coming to St. Jude.” Keegan is a girly girl who often comes to her appointments carrying a handbag and wearing a dress.

Thank you so much for helping the children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. prattmodularhomes.com thanks you. All of us, Big D, Bubba, Carsen, Patrick, Tara Holley, Buddy Logan, Michael Gibson, at KNUE thank you. Call 800-592-3488 to become a Partner In Hope.