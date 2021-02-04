KNUE and Pratt Homes St. Jude Story of George

KNUE has once again teamed up with prattmodularhomes.com to share stories of the work being done at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We will be on air asking you to become a Partner In Hope, a $19 a month commitment to join the fight against childhood cancer. Call 800-592-3488 to become a Partner In Hope with 101.5 KNUE.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Read George's story below:

In 2017, George started to have headaches that, over time, became worse and worse. At first, George’s doctor thought he was having migraines, but tests soon revealed the true cause: George had a non-cancerous brain tumor called a ganglioglioma.

George underwent surgery to remove the tumor at a local children’s hospital. He is now being monitored by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, where he comes for scans and bloodwork every three months. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

George’s parents, Cindy and Kevin, were familiar with St. Jude. They own an events company and have participated in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend corporate challenge for several years. “But it wasn’t until we were actually in the halls of the hospital that we began to realize what St. Jude was all about,” Cindy said. “Everyone comes together to help your child.”

George loves basketball and plays on his school’s team. He enjoys watching wrestling, playing video games and hanging out with his older brother, Benjamin. George is also learning how to play golf.

Thank you so much for helping the children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. prattmodularhomes.com thanks you. All of us, Big D, Bubba, Carsen, Patrick, Tara Holley, Buddy Logan, Michael Gibson, at KNUE thank you. Call 800-592-3488 to become a Partner In Hope.