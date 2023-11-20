101.5 KNUE Has Tickets For You to See Blake Shelton!

101.5 KNUE is so excited to welcome Blake Shelton to Brookshire Grocery Arena on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024! Whether you know and love Blake from being a country artist or started following him after watching his hilarious antics on The Voice, you will not want to miss his show. He is known for putting on a high-energy concert, and there is no word on whether is wife Gwen Stefani will be making the trip over for the show.

Blake Shelton Isn't Performing in Bossier City Alone...

While seeing Blake Shelton by himself would be amazing, he has some friends that are joining him on the 'Back to the Honky Tonk Tour' including Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts. With over 240 million streams online Blake will be the star of the show, but you will want to be there when the doors open at 7:00 p.m. to make sure you don't miss any of the action.

Craziness Behind Blake Shelton's First Hit Single

Did you know that back in 2001 Blake Shelton's record label decided to not have Blake release the hit song "I Wanna Talk About Me", as you probably know that song became a huge hit for Toby Keith. Instead, Blake released a hit song of his own called "Austin". That song also went on to score Blake his very first #1 hit, he has had over 27 #1 hit songs since then.

Don't Miss Seeing Blake in Bossier City

This could be a wonderful gift for a friend or for yourself but don't miss seeing Blake Shelton and Dustin Lynch at Brookshire Grocery Arena on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024. Click here for more details and ticket information for the concert. We even have 4-tickets we're giving away, fill out this winner information to get entered for the tickets.

