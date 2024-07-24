I'm going to start this Texas barbecue article by saying I do not, and will not, apologize for making you hungry for ribs after reading this. Why? Because I'm hungry for ribs now, too. So what am I typing about? There is a food challenge happening in Fort Worth this Saturday (July 27, 2024) that could turn your $5 entry into a $500 win. Not bad, right? And all it requires you to do is to eat the most ribs of anyone else. Intrigued? Here are the details.

Riscky's Barbecue

Riscky's Barbecue has been serving great Texas barbecue since 1927. Yes, almost 100 years of great food has come out of that building. You will find the usual barbecue staples like sandwiches, brisket and ribs. They also offer some nice steaks and you can buy their signature seasoning, too. It seems that Barry Corbin is even a fan of Riscky's steaks.

Coming up on Saturday (July 27, 2024), Riscky's Barbecue will host their annual rib eating contest. It's a $5 entry fee that could win you a $500 Riscky's Barbecue gift card. I'm down, how 'bout you?

National Day of the American Cowboy

This event coincides with the National Day of the American Cowboy which is this Saturday, too. This is a day full of family friendly events to, as the title suggests, celebrate the American cowboy. Events include:

Cowboy celebration poetry

Rodeo

Old West comedy gunfight

John Wayne museum

Fiddle showcase

Cow milking

Live music

Armadillo races

Everything takes place in and around the Fort Worth Stockyards. You can get more details and tickets to individual events at fortworthstockyards.com.

