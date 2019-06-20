Koe Wetzel is Ready For You to Hear ‘Harold Saul High’… Now

Koe Wetzel is tasked with an unenviable assignment, but one that any singer would envy: following up Texas' most career making album of the past decade. Noise Complaint sent Koe and the boys into full on hyper-drive. They shot from dive-bars on Tuesday nights to festival headliners seemingly overnight. So how do does one even come close to something like that again?

The answer: Harold Saul High. We got an early listen to the project - which surprise is out right now - and we're going to into all of it. But first, where does the title of the album come from?

Since 'Noise Complaint' I've lost my best friend and my uncle," Koe shared with us. "They were both huge fans and never got to see where we are today. So I made up a high school with their names in it. The album as a whole is a high school themed album.

Harold Saul High is Koe Wetzel being 100% Koe Wetzel but adding a new level of songwriting that proves that Koe belongs at the forefront of this scene. It’s southern rock and roll meets late ‘90s and early 2000s punk rock meets raw, hillbilly East Texas country music.

This album marries the authenticity of Koe’s live performances with an even better look into the mind and soul of the writer behind the pen, all at the same time appreciating the wit and heart of Koe in his nature as a fun-loving dude who loves to have a good time.

Everyone who complained about having to wait for a new album from Koe gets more than what they deserved and likely expected. Harold Saul High is going to be one of the few albums that defines this generation of Texas music.

