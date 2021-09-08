Radio Texas Live Legends was built to honor past and present icons in Texas and Red Dirt music, and Koe Wetzel qualifies. Like each interview from Season 1, you can hear the growth when you sit down to listen through the archives.

At the time of this interview, Wetzel had barely 10K followers on Twitter. Today he's nearing 300,000. He was quiet — or "efficient," as host Buddy Logan says — but not unsure of himself or his music. Most notable is the lack of promotion or publicity team. Other artists are his best advocates, and Twitter was where you could score in-studio interviews and performances with this Texas singer. Listen for yourself:

The Noise Complaint album (2016) was several months old when Wetzel visited with Logan at the Radio Texas, Live! studio. The singer dove into the recording of some of those songs before talking about his influences, some of his favorite music at the time and his family history. Did you know "Koe" is not his legal first name? This early interview catches Wetzel talking about his lineage, where his unusual artist name came from, and more.

Radio Texas, Live! With Buddy Logan broadcasts from 101.5 KNUE in Tyler, Texas, and is syndicated on 16 stations in Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, South Dakota, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Logan's radio career sandwiches six years spent in the U.S. Army, but since 2008 he's been as dependable of a Saturday night show as legends like George Strait and Pat Green. Cody Johnson, Koe Wetzel, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Whiskey Myers, Parker McCollum and Turnpike Troubadours are a few artists you'll hear each week, and you can listen online.

Follow Radio Texas Live Legends on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Tune In and more for episodes every Wednesday through August. Learn what makes a true Radio Texas Live Legend.