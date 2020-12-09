Who remembers Pop-Up Video on VH1? I wanna see this music video on that show. When it comes to things like sausage we don't need to know who it's made - I wanna know every damn thing about this video.

As Koe told us on Radio Texas, LIVE! a couple weeks ago (if you missed the convo we've got it up now on my podcast), there are four characters in this video, each represents a different version of Koe. 1. Grillin' Koe, the normal every day Koe. 2. Rockstar Koe, the devil on his shoulder. 3. Kiddie pool Koe, that's laid back do whaterver he wants Koe. And number four is Bunny suit Koe.

When I was writing this record I wanted to give people a real view of what I was going through and the things I had experienced at that moment. I honestly feel like Sellout has accomplished that more than any other album I’ve recorded so far. When it came time to name the album, I felt like we needed to give it something that would allow us to create some really fun content to support the release while at the same time highlighting this new relationship with Columbia.

Koe Wetzel's long-awaited third album Sellout was released in November, his first release with Columbia Records. If you're worried, relax, 13 of the 14 tracks were either written or co-written by Koe. You're probably more of a sellout than he is.

Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. Koe is my guest on the newest episode, he's on talking all about noodling and stuff.