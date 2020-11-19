Koe Wetzel's third album Sellout is out now, his first release with Columbia Records. If you're worried, relax, as 13 of the 14 tracks were either written or co-written by Koe -- and the 14th, "Outcast," was written by William Clark Green.

The new project includes his brand new song “Good Die Young” as well as the two tracks he released this summer “Kuntry & Wistern” and “Sundy or Mundy.”

“When I was writing this record I wanted to give people a real view of what I was going through and the things I had experienced at that moment. I honestly feel like Sellout has accomplished that more than any other album I’ve recorded so far. When it came time to name the album, I felt like we needed to give it something that would allow us to create some really fun content to support the release while at the same time highlighting this new relationship with Columbia.”

Saturday night (October 21st) Koe will be my guest on Radio Texas, LIVE! and we will debut a few songs with you guys. And, don't worry y'all, you will love the new album. It's 100% Koe Wetzel, but he's added a new level of songwriting that proves that Koe belongs at the forefront of this scene. It’s southern rock and roll meets late ‘90s and early 2000s punk rock meets raw, hillbilly East Texas country music.

Sellout Tracklist:

1. Pre-Sellout

2. Kuntry & Wistern

3. Cold & Alone

4. Crying From The Bathroom

5. The Fiddler

6. Lubbock

7. SideChick

8. Drug Problem

9. Outcast

10. Sundy or Mundy

11. Good Die Young

12. Drunk Driving

13. FGA

14. Post-Sellout

