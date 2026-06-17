Last week marked one of East Texas' most iconic events as Jacksonville, Texas, hosted its 42nd annual Tomato Fest. The event was free to attend and featured numerous vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly activities. The tomato-eating contest may have been the biggest highlight of Jacksonville's 42nd annual Tomato Fest, and video from the event shows exactly why.

What Makes Jacksonville's Tomato Fest So Popular?

But Tomato Fest isn't just a one-day event. The community has turned it into a week-long celebration known as "Tomatoville."

Some of the festival highlights include: Five blocks of Vendors, Food, Farmer’s Market, Fried Green Tomatoes, Tomato Eating Contest (celebrity and kids), Tomato Peeling Contest (peel a tomato with your teeth), Tomato Packing Contest, Salsa Contest, Best Homegrown Contest, Live Entertainment, Talent Show, Car Show, Motorcycle Show, Soccer Tournament, Tennis Tournament, History Display, Top Tomato Poster Contest and the Annual Street Dance.

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Why Jacksonville Tomatoes Are So Famous

As you would expect the star of the show is the renowned Jacksonville tomatoes. People traveled from hours away to join in the fun.

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The Tomato-Eating Contest Stole the Show

One of my favorite Tomato Fest traditions is the tomato-eating contest. While I wasn't able to attend this year, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce captured video footage for everyone to enjoy.

It looked like a wonderful event and a huge pat on the back for everyone who was brave enough to compete in the tomato eating contest. If you think it looks easy, I encourage you to attempt to eat a huge Jacksonville tomato quickly. Pro tip don’t forget the salt.

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