KOKEFEST Reveals S-T-A-C-K-E-D ’21 Lineup

If you didn't know, each Saturday night you can hear Radio Texas, LIVE! in Austin, TX, on KOKE-FM. Well, we've got some good news to pass along, as our good friends at K-O-K-E are back this summer with their annual live music party. KOKEFEST is a go out at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek this August, and now we know who'll be playing.

The two-day music festival will take place Friday and Saturday, August 6th-7th, 2021. Once again KOKEFEST organizers will be bringing the best of the best out, Friday, August 6th we get performances from Clay Walker, Aaron Watson, Kevin Fowler, Josh Ward, and Kylie Frey.

Saturday, August 7th, we get Koe Wetzel, Pat Green, Read Southall Band, Cody Canada & The Departed, Mike Ryan, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and Austin Meade.

“I feel like there’s going to be some magic over the course of August 6th and 7th at KOKEFEST,” says KOKE-FM Operations Director Eric Raines. “This year’s lineup sets itself up to be one of the best we’ve ever had. There is something for every music lover over the course of the two days.

Once again KOKEFEST brings us a great combination of superstars, hot new Texas/Red Dirt acts, and some all time greats mixed in. There's something for everyone. Mark your calendars for KOKEFEST 2021, August 6th and 7th, at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek. It will be a great weekend of live music.

Tickets go on-sale Monday, May 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at kokefest.com.

If you have yet to make it out to this wonderful venue, it is nestled amid beautiful cliffs, Hutto Park at Brushy Creek is shaded by vaulting 200-year-old Oaks along the banks of the creek. Keep an eye out, the complete line up and on sale date will be announced soon, and we'll be sure to pass along all updates as they are made available.