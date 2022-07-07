Kevin Fowler Visits Young Fan & Survivor of the Uvalde School Shooting

Ten-year-old Mayah Zamora is is currently hospitalized at University Children's Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Mayah's injuries were sustained during the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th.

That day 19 children and two teachers were murdered. An additional 17 people, including Zamora, were injured.

The young girl was smiling though as the two of them sang his hit song "Loose, Loud and Crazy" then giving each other a fist bump.

It turns out that Mayah is a fan of Fowlers, and her family had plans to see him in concert. However they were unable to go due to the injuries she sustained. When Kevin Fowler got word of this, he decided he had to pay her a visit.

Mayah was seriously injured in the Uvalde school shooting. She is in the hospital recovering from multiple bullet wounds. They told us that she’s a big KF fan and her family had planned to come see us play this weekend before the shooting occurred. She was very sad that they couldn’t attend the show. The hospital staff asked if there was any way we could come by and surprise her. What an amazing experience it was meeting this sweet little girl! She’s way braver than I could ever be. This whole experience really hit home with me. I have three daughters and I can’t imagine one of my babies going through this. Her parents, Christina and Ruben Zamora are absolute angels and by her side nonstop.

The family could use any help that y’all can give. There’s a link to their GoFundMe account below. Prayers for the Zamora family and all of the families affected by this horrible tragedy.

Fowler also shared a link to a GoFundMe page where people can donate money toward Zamora's recovery. The account has more than reached its $100,000 goal.

