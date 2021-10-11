Almost everyone of us has been affected by breast cancer, whether we have had a friend, family member, or coworker battle now is the time that we come together again to fight this deadly disease. The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is coming up soon for us in Tyler and all across East Texas. The date is set for Sunday, October 24th beginning with a virtual opening ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

With the event so quickly approaching now is the time to work to put your team together now and start raising funds. To help you with this there is a Walk Facebook Group that is already encouraging others you can join here. There is also a remembrance wall where you can share a special tribute of someone you're honoring here.

More Events Going On Leading Up to the Walk

Prior to the More Than Pink Walk here in East Texas there will be a Drive Thru T-Shirt pick up taking place at Ross Breast Center at 8288 South Broadway Avenue #1000 in Tyler. That is for all participants who raise more than $100. There will also be a Survivor, Fighter, Thriver Car Parade of Hope taking place on Saturday, October 23rd at 10:30 am to help kick off Walk Weekend.

All Information for the Susan G. Komen Walk in East Texas is in One Location

All the details regarding the walk can be found here. A huge thank you to all organizers and participants of this amazing event. Lastly, PLEASE remember to get checked, both men and women can get breast cancer but the sooner you get diagnosed the sooner you can work with your doctors on a treatment plan. Don't wait.

