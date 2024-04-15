Did You Hear? Your Kid’s Favorite YouTube Duo is in Tyler, TX Next Week

My oldest daughter introduced our family to Koo Koo at the beginning of the COVID lockdown in '20, and it became a daily highlight for us. At the time my kids were 1, 3, and 7, and they danced and sang along with their fun YouTube videos daily.

It was one of those "silver lining" parts of the lockdown, they gave us a chance to embrace quality family time. Now my wife and kids, ages 5, 7, and 11, are all excited to get to see Koo Koo live in Tyler. My oldest said it reminds her of her childhood.

If you aren't familiar with Koo Koo, it's a dance-a-long show from Bryan and Neil, two friends who set out to experiment with live music and make it more fun.

Armed with nothing more than an iPod, two mics, one giant rainbow, and some gold sneakers, Koo Koo puts on an all-ages dance party that invites everyone to join in. Whether you know them from "brain break" videos in your classroom, the Warped Tour, or a late-night bar show, you’ve probably gotten sweaty dancing to their jams at some point.

The duo has been at it since 2008, touring extensively around the country doing shows everywhere clubs, theaters, schools, bars, and colleges, to church basements, and nursing homes.

Whether your kids are already big fans or haven't even heard of them yet, bring 'em out, this show is gonna be fun for everyone.

You and the fam can watch Koo Koo Live on Thursday, Apr 25, 2024, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT (doors open at 5:30 PM) at True Vine Brewery. Click here to get your tickets today.