Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Valentine's Day is coming, and nothing says romance like pink macaroni and cheese, right?

Kraft Foods is introducing a new twist on an old favorite, adding a pink flavor pack to its already perfect-pasta comfort food. And the pink flavor pack not only turns the mac & cheese pink, it adds "hints of sweet candy flavor," according to Kaft. Yum.

You've picked up on the sarcastic tone so far, right?

I can't seriously be the only one that thinks this sounds absolutely gross, can I?

You can't mess with the color of certain foods. It's sacrilegious. Remember when Heinz introduced green Ketsup? That experiment lasted for about 20 minutes. Purple Ketsup was around for less than that. My point exactly.

Luckily, this concoction won't be a regular thing, and it won't even be available on store shelves.

Kraft:

To show you how much we love you, we made you something special for Valentine’s Day, Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. This limited-edition flavor boost will romance your noodles with a new pink color and make them taste like candy. Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things.

Only 1,000 boxes of pink mac & cheese will be available. (That's about 1,000 too many.) They're being given away via a random drawing.

If you and your romantic partner have lowered the bar to the point where pink macaroni and cheese will be the centerpiece of a romantic dinner, here's the link so you can enter.