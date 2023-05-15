Shy But Loving – This Lab Retriever Mix Is Waiting To Be Adopted
Labrador Retrievers are one of the most popular breeds of dogs not only in Texas but in the U.S. too. The Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas has an extremely loveable Labrador Retriever mix that is available for adoption.
Trey is a six-year-old guy looking for an East Texas family with older children to adopt him soon. This eighty-pound guy came into the care of Pets Fur People in late July 2021 and has been in their care ever since. Upon arrival, he had to go through heartworm treatment because he was heartworm positive, but he's been free of that for more than a year now. He completed treatment in March of 2022.
Trey will take some extra time warming up to you because he is pretty shy. Being shy doesn't mean he doesn't have love to give, he's actually got much of it. Once you and he bond you'll be best buddies for life.
Trey will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For additional information on adopting Dodger call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society's Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm.